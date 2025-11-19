Israel has killed at least 27 Palestinians and wounded 77 others in besieged Gaza, marking a new violation of last month's ceasefire deal brokered by the US, with the massacre occurring during a visit by the Saudi Crown Prince to Washington DC.
Gaza Civil Defence said on Wednesday that the Israeli attacks targeted areas where its troops had withdrawn under the ceasefire agreement.
Local media reports indicate that 17 women and children are among those massacred by Israel.
The Israeli army also confirmed attacking al-Mawasi in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.
Israel carried out three separate attacks on Gaza City in the north of the Palestinian territory and the southern Khan Younis, according to the Palestinian agency.
At least 12 people were killed by Israel in the Gaza City area, while a further 10 were killed in strikes on Khan Younis.
All three Israeli attacks were far beyond an agreed-upon imaginary "yellow line" separating the areas still under Israeli occupation and the areas from which Israeli troops have withdrawn, according to medics, witnesses and the Palestinian media.
One of the attacks was on a building belonging to Muslim religious authorities in the Zeitoun neighbourhood, and the Khan Younis attack was on a UN-run club, both of which house displaced Palestinian families.
"Emergency crews continue to search for survivors and evacuate the wounded, as casualty numbers remain likely to rise," WAFA news agency reported.
Nearly 400 truce breaches
Israel carried out the massacre while Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was touring the US capital.
During his visit, he held defence and trade discussions with US President Donald Trump and expressed willingness to join the Abraham Accords with Israel, provided there was a "clear pathway" to Palestine’s statehood.
Trump has repeatedly claimed to have halted seven conflicts in seven months, including brokering a truce agreement between Israel and Hamas.
However, Israel's repeated strikes in Gaza and neighbouring Lebanon are complicating Trump's efforts.
Meanwhile, the Palestinian resistance group Hamas denounced Israeli strikes as a "dangerous escalation", warning they jeopardised a fragile ceasefire.
"We consider this a dangerous escalation through which the war criminal (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu seeks to resume the genocide against our people," Hamas wrote in a statement.
Palestinian health authorities say Israeli military has carried out 393 attacks, killing at least 290 Palestinians and wounding nearly 700 others in strikes across Gaza since October 10 truce.
The highest daily toll was registered on October 29, when Israel killed more than 100 people.
Israel’s genocide in Gaza has killed more than 69,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, wounding over 170,000 others, and reducing the enclave to rubble.
Experts suggest this is an underestimate, with the true death toll potentially nearing 200,000.
Nearly all Palestinians have been forced from their homes during more than two years of Israel's genocide on the tiny, crowded enclave, since October 7, 2023, with many now living in tents and other basic shelters.
Palestinians have been flooded by heavy rain and storm surges in recent days, destroying some shelters, soaking mattresses and blankets and bringing new misery even after a ceasefire that Israel keeps violating.
Gaza’s government has estimated losses from the stormy weather at around $4.5 million, including 22,000 tents, spoiled food and medicines and damage to infrastructure, while local aid groups say 300,000 new tents are urgently needed.
UNICEF spokesperson Tess Ingram has said the agency's stocks of shelter supplies for families would be depleted within days and urged Israeli authorities to allow more in as soon as possible.