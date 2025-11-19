Israel has killed at least 27 Palestinians and wounded 77 others in besieged Gaza, marking a new violation of last month's ceasefire deal brokered by the US, with the massacre occurring during a visit by the Saudi Crown Prince to Washington DC.

Gaza Civil Defence said on Wednesday that the Israeli attacks targeted areas where its troops had withdrawn under the ceasefire agreement.

Local media reports indicate that 17 women and children are among those massacred by Israel.



The Israeli army also confirmed attacking al-Mawasi in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

Israel carried out three separate attacks on Gaza City in the north of the Palestinian territory and the southern Khan Younis, according to the Palestinian agency.

At least 12 people were killed by Israel in the Gaza City area, while a further 10 were killed in strikes on Khan Younis.

All three Israeli attacks were far beyond an agreed-upon imaginary "yellow line" separating the areas still under Israeli occupation and the areas from which Israeli troops have withdrawn, according to medics, witnesses and the Palestinian media.

One of the attacks was on a building belonging to Muslim religious authorities in the Zeitoun neighbourhood, and the Khan Younis attack was on a UN-run club, both of which house displaced Palestinian families.

"Emergency crews continue to search for survivors and evacuate the wounded, as casualty numbers remain likely to rise," WAFA news agency reported.

Nearly 400 truce breaches

Israel carried out the massacre while Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was touring the US capital.

During his visit, he held defence and trade discussions with US President Donald Trump and expressed willingness to join the Abraham Accords with Israel, provided there was a "clear pathway" to Palestine’s statehood.

Trump has repeatedly claimed to have halted seven conflicts in seven months, including brokering a truce agreement between Israel and Hamas.