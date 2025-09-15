US President Donald Trump has denied reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed him personally just before attacking Qatar last week.

"No, they didn't," Trump said on Monday. Asked how he learned of the strikes, Trump said, "The same way you did."

His comment was in response to an Axios report that suggested that Netanyahu informed him shortly ahead of the attack.

In the wake of the attacks, the White House said the US military informed the administration that the strikes were about to happen after the missiles were airborne, claiming Trump had no opportunity to object.

Trump also said that Israel will not carry out further attacks in Qatar.

"Well, he won't be hitting in Qatar," Trump said of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he responded to reporters' questions in the Oval Office.

Qatar, Trump said, has "been a very good ally, and a lot of people don't know that, but he won't be hitting Qatar. He will be maybe going after them."

It is unclear what the president meant, but the comments appear to leave the door open to Netanyahu taking other actions against Hamas figures in the Gulf Arab state.