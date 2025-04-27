Boko Haram terrorists have killed at least 14 farmers in a raid on farmlands in Nigeria's northeastern Borno state, with a local official warning that the toll may rise.

The farmers were clearing their land on Saturday near Pulka town in Gwoza district in preparation for the upcoming planting season when they were attacked, said Abba Shehu Timta, the district's political administrator.

Search and rescue teams, accompanied by troops, were combing nearby bushes for more bodies, he added.

The town near the border with Cameroon has been repeatedly attacked by terrorists.

"The terrorists killed 14 farmers who were clearing their farms and injured four others," Timta said, blaming the attack on Boko Haram.

"They launched the attack from nearby Vlei village where they have a camp," he added.

Related Bandits attack northern Nigeria, killing many and abducting about hundred

‘Military setbacks’

Boko Haram has increasingly targeted farmers, fishermen, loggers, herders, and metal scrap collectors in the region, accusing them of spying for the Nigerian military and the local anti-terrorist militia assisting the troops.