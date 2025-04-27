WORLD
2 min read
Boko Haram terrorists kill at least 14 Nigerian farmers: official
The farmers were clearing their land near Pulka town in Gwoza district in preparation for the upcoming planting season when they were attacked, an official says.
00:00
Boko Haram terrorists kill at least 14 Nigerian farmers: official
FILE - A woman walks past Nigerian soldiers at a checkpoint in Gwoza, Nigeria, a town newly liberated from Boko Haram, April 8, 2015. / AP
April 27, 2025

Boko Haram terrorists have killed at least 14 farmers in a raid on farmlands in Nigeria's northeastern Borno state, with a local official warning that the toll may rise.

The farmers were clearing their land on Saturday near Pulka town in Gwoza district in preparation for the upcoming planting season when they were attacked, said Abba Shehu Timta, the district's political administrator.

Search and rescue teams, accompanied by troops, were combing nearby bushes for more bodies, he added.

The town near the border with Cameroon has been repeatedly attacked by terrorists.

"The terrorists killed 14 farmers who were clearing their farms and injured four others," Timta said, blaming the attack on Boko Haram.

"They launched the attack from nearby Vlei village where they have a camp," he added.

RelatedBandits attack northern Nigeria, killing many and abducting about hundred

‘Military setbacks’

Boko Haram has increasingly targeted farmers, fishermen, loggers, herders, and metal scrap collectors in the region, accusing them of spying for the Nigerian military and the local anti-terrorist militia assisting the troops.

RECOMMENDED

On Friday, Borno State governor Babagana Zulum lamented "military setbacks" in efforts to defeat the terrorists, who have entrenched themselves in the Lake Chad islands, Sambisa Forest and Mandara Mountains.

Boko Haram terrorists have been attacking Gwoza district and surrounding areas since 2014 when the group first seized the town.

The Nigerian military, with support from Chadian forces, retook the town in 2015.

However, Boko Haram continues to launch attacks from the Mandara mountain range along the border with Cameroon.

Military bases were established in the region to curb the terrorists' deadly raids and the kidnapping of women who venture into the bush to collect firewood and acacia fruits.

Since 2009, more than 40,000 people have been killed and around two million displaced from their homes in Nigeria's northeast by the terrorist conflict.

The conflict has spread into neighbouring Chad, Niger and Cameroon, prompting the formation of a regional military force to fight the militants.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique