Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umerov said talks with the US delegation in Saudi Arabia on Sunday were "constructive and meaningful" and focused on discussing the energy sector.

"We discussed key issues, particularly the energy sector," Umerov said in a post on social media.

Umerov headed the Ukrainian delegation for the talks that were part of a diplomatic push by US President Donald Trump to end three years of war with Russia.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff expressed earlier optimism ahead of high-stakes talks in Saudi Arabia to end the war in Ukraine and said he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to end the three-year-old conflict.

"I feel that he wants peace," Witkoff told Fox News on Sunday.