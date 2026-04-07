WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
Pakistan blames Israel for trying to derail US–Iran ceasefire negotiations
Islamabad says Israel attacked Iran when Washington and Tehran were in "stage to sit down".
Pakistan blames Israel for trying to derail US–Iran ceasefire negotiations
Dar calls Israel’s strike on Iran a “dangerous development,” saying it came as US and Tehran were close to talks. / Reuters Archive
16 hours ago

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has blamed Israel for trying to spoil Islamabad's efforts to facilitate ceasefire talks between the US and Iran by attacking Tehran when "both sides were in a stage to sit down."

"A dangerous development took place last (Monday) night. Israel attacked Iran at a stage when both sides (Washington and Tehran) were set to sit down," Dar told lawmakers in the Pakistani Senate, according to local broadcaster Geo News.

"We were very optimistic (about talks) before (Monday) night," he said, adding that Iran and the US had agreed on Pakistan's facilitation, with both sides accepting talks to be held in Islamabad.

Pakistan, he further said, handed the US' 15-point conditions to Iran, and also handed to Washington Tehran's 5-point conditions.

Tehran on Monday said it sent a 10-point proposal, outlining its position on ending the war, rejecting a temporary ceasefire and calling instead for a permanent resolution.

High-level deliberations

According to the state news agency IRNA, Iran conveyed its response to a US proposal through Pakistan after two weeks of high-level deliberations.

The matter is at a "sensitive stage" as Iran attacked oil installations in Saudi Arabia, Dar said in the upper house of the Pakistani parliament.

RECOMMENDED

He added Pakistan, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Egypt are making joint efforts to end the raging conflict.

In a related development, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing hostilities in the region.

Support for Riyadh

Reaffirming Pakistan’s "unwavering" and "unflinching" solidarity and support for Riyadh, Sharif condemned Iran's attack on Saudi Arabia's Al Jubeil oil facility earlier on Tuesday, said a statement from Sharif's office.

Sharif lauded the "wisdom and sagacity" of the Saudi leadership in exercising "maximum" restraint during the ongoing crisis, and stated that Pakistan was working "assiduously" for the success of the peace efforts, in partnership with other countries.

He also apprised the Saudi crown prince of the latest developments in Pakistan’s mediation efforts to de-escalate the Middle East crisis.

The Saudi crown prince, in return, appreciated Pakistan’s peace efforts, aimed at restoring peace and stability in the region, according to the Pakistani statement.

RelatedTRT World - Mediator Pakistan races against US deadline for Iran's positive response
Explore
Iran cuts direct diplomacy with US after Trump's stark warning
Mediator Pakistan races against US deadline for Iran's positive response
Erdogan condemns 'heinous' Istanbul attack, vows continued fight against terrorism
'Whole civilisation will die' if Iran deal not met: Trump
US steps up threats, strikes against Iran, but keeps diplomatic window open
World is lining up for Russian energy, Kremlin asserts as Mideast war rages on
Qatar warns region 'close' to uncontrollable war escalation
US-Israel strikes hit Iran's Kharg Island, multiple blasts reported
Iran threatens oil and gas disruption if US targets civilian infrastructure
Deadly US-Israeli strikes hit Iran's bridges, railways
Iran calls on youth to form human chains around power plants as Trump deadline looms
Kazakhstan says oil exports via CPC remain 'stable' despite drone attack claims
Three terrorists neutralised after gunfight near Israeli consulate in Istanbul: Interior Minister
VP Vance visits Hungary to show US support for Orban in elections
Air strikes hit Iranian airports, cities as US-Israeli offensive intensifies