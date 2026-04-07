Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has blamed Israel for trying to spoil Islamabad's efforts to facilitate ceasefire talks between the US and Iran by attacking Tehran when "both sides were in a stage to sit down."

"A dangerous development took place last (Monday) night. Israel attacked Iran at a stage when both sides (Washington and Tehran) were set to sit down," Dar told lawmakers in the Pakistani Senate, according to local broadcaster Geo News.

"We were very optimistic (about talks) before (Monday) night," he said, adding that Iran and the US had agreed on Pakistan's facilitation, with both sides accepting talks to be held in Islamabad.

Pakistan, he further said, handed the US' 15-point conditions to Iran, and also handed to Washington Tehran's 5-point conditions.

Tehran on Monday said it sent a 10-point proposal, outlining its position on ending the war, rejecting a temporary ceasefire and calling instead for a permanent resolution.

High-level deliberations

According to the state news agency IRNA, Iran conveyed its response to a US proposal through Pakistan after two weeks of high-level deliberations.

The matter is at a "sensitive stage" as Iran attacked oil installations in Saudi Arabia, Dar said in the upper house of the Pakistani parliament.