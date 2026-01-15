Yemen's eight-seat presidential body has dismissed its last UAE-backed member, a southern separatist, a move that further shifts influence within the council toward Saudi Arabia.

"It was decided to terminate the membership of Faraj Salmeen Al-Bahsani in the Presidential Leadership Council," the Saudi-backed body said in an official resolution on Thursday.

In December, forces from the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) briefly captured two key provinces, infuriating Saudi Arabia, which rolled back their land grab with air strikes and allies on the ground.

Bahsani is a vice president of the STC who has been getting treatment in the United Arab Emirates and was governor of oil-rich Hadramawt province, Yemen's largest and one of the two provinces the separatists had seized.

Earlier this month, STC leader Aidarous al-Zubaidi, who was also a PLC member, was sacked after he was accused of "high treason".

The resolution dismissing Bahsani cited a series of reasons including his support for Zubaidi and the STC's takeover, as well as statements that he gave.

On Sunday, Bahsani gave an interview to the AFP news agency during which he said southern forces, including Emirati-backed separatists, would not agree to unite under the command of a Saudi-led coalition as announced the day before by the PLC chairman.

He also urged Saudi Arabia, which is hosting talks for Yemen's southern factions, to allow participants to hold the meeting outside the kingdom.

"I call on Saudi Arabia to give southerners an opportunity to meet outside Saudi Arabia, away from the pressures that will be exerted on the participants if it is held in Riyadh," he told AFP.