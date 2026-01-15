MIDDLE EAST
Yemen's Saudi-backed presidential body sacks last pro-UAE member
Presidential Leadership Council announces termination of Faraj Salmeen Al-Bahsani, vice president of Southern Transitional Council, the UAE-backed separatist group pummeled by Riyadh in recent strikes.
Soldiers gather outside the headquarters of the Southern Transitional Council in Aden. [File] / Reuters
January 15, 2026

Yemen's eight-seat presidential body has dismissed its last UAE-backed member, a southern separatist, a move that further shifts influence within the council toward Saudi Arabia.

"It was decided to terminate the membership of Faraj Salmeen Al-Bahsani in the Presidential Leadership Council," the Saudi-backed body said in an official resolution on Thursday.

In December, forces from the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) briefly captured two key provinces, infuriating Saudi Arabia, which rolled back their land grab with air strikes and allies on the ground.

Bahsani is a vice president of the STC who has been getting treatment in the United Arab Emirates and was governor of oil-rich Hadramawt province, Yemen's largest and one of the two provinces the separatists had seized.

Earlier this month, STC leader Aidarous al-Zubaidi, who was also a PLC member, was sacked after he was accused of "high treason".

The resolution dismissing Bahsani cited a series of reasons including his support for Zubaidi and the STC's takeover, as well as statements that he gave.

On Sunday, Bahsani gave an interview to the AFP news agency during which he said southern forces, including Emirati-backed separatists, would not agree to unite under the command of a Saudi-led coalition as announced the day before by the PLC chairman.

He also urged Saudi Arabia, which is hosting talks for Yemen's southern factions, to allow participants to hold the meeting outside the kingdom.

"I call on Saudi Arabia to give southerners an opportunity to meet outside Saudi Arabia, away from the pressures that will be exerted on the participants if it is held in Riyadh," he told AFP.

Last week, a high-level separatist delegation dissolved the group from Riyadh, where they went for talks, a decision the STC says was made under duress, with the group accusing Saudi Arabia of detaining the team.

RelatedTRT World - Yemeni forces enter Aden as STC loses ground across southern provinces

Saudi Arabia gives Yemen $90M

Later on Thursday, the PLC appointed two pro-Saudi figures to replace Zubaidi and Bahsani.

Lieutenant General Mahmoud Al-Subaihi is a former defence minister and a security and defence adviser to PLC chairman Rashad al-Alimi.

Salem al-Khanbashi is the governor of Hadramawt.

Yemen's internationally recognised government is a patchwork of groups held together by their opposition to Houthis, who ousted them from the capital Sanaa in 2014 and now rule much of the country's north.

It used to be split between UAE and Saudi-backed figures, but after Saudi Arabia and its allies reversed the STC's takeover and pushed the UAE out of the country, the government has been purged of most Emirati-backed members.

On Thursday, Saudi Arabia gave Yemen $90 million to pay for two months' worth of salaries for public servants and servicemen, Yemen's prime minister said, a day after the kingdom pledged half a billion dollars in humanitarian projects.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
