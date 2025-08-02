Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Pakistan for a two-day state visit, his first since assuming office.

Pezeshkian, accompanied by a high-level delegation, landed in Lahore on Saturday, the provincial capital of the eastern Punjab province, where he was received by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and her father, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

In Lahore, the Iranian president will visit the mausoleum of Pakistan’s national poet, Allama Iqbal, before proceeding to the capital, Islamabad.

In the federal capital, Pezeshkian will meet his Pakistani counterpart, Asif Ali Zardari, and hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who visited Tehran in May, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Nuclear programme

The discussions are expected to focus on strengthening bilateral relations, boosting economic ties, and enhancing regional cooperation.