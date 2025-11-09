ASIA PACIFIC
2 min read
'I miss breathing': Air turns deadly in India's New Delhi
Levels of PM 2.5, cancer-causing microparticles small enough to enter the bloodstream, sometimes rise to as much as 60 times the UN's daily health limits.
'I miss breathing': Air turns deadly in India's New Delhi
Delhi protesters demand action on pollution. / AFP
Burak UzunBurak Uzun
November 9, 2025

Dozens of protesters rallied in New Delhi to demand government action on toxic air, as a thick haze containing dangerous microparticles shrouded the Indian capital.

Parents on Sunday in the crowd brought their children, who wore masks and waved placards, with one reading: "I miss breathing.”

New Delhi, with its sprawling metropolitan region of 30 million residents, is regularly ranked among the world's most polluted capitals.

Acrid smog blankets the skyline each winter, when cooler air traps pollutants close to the ground, creating a deadly mix of emissions from crop burning, factories and heavy traffic.

Levels of PM 2.5, cancer-causing microparticles small enough to enter the bloodstream, sometimes rise to as much as 60 times the UN's daily health limits.

"Today I am here just as a mother," said protester Namrata Yadav, who came with her son.

"I am here because I don't want to become a climate refugee."

On Sunday, PM2.5 levels around India Gate, the iconic war memorial where protesters had assembled, were more than 13 times the World Health Organization’s recommended daily maximum.

"Year after year, it is the same story, but there is no solution," said Tanvi Kusum, a lawyer who said she had come because she was "frustrated".

"We have to build pressure so that the government at least takes up the issue seriously."

RECOMMENDED

Piecemeal initiatives

Piecemeal government initiatives have failed to make a noticeable impact.

These included partial restrictions on fossil fuel-powered transport and water trucks spraying mist to clear particulate matter from the air.

"Pollution is cutting our lives," said a young woman who claimed to be "speaking for Delhi" and refused to share her name.

A study in The Lancet Planetary Health last year estimated that 3.8 million deaths in India between 2009 and 2019 were linked to air pollution.

The United Nations children's agency warns that polluted air puts children at heightened risk of acute respiratory infections.

As the sun set into the smog-covered skyline, the crowd of protesters appeared to swell before police bundled several activists into a bus, seizing their placards and banners, arguing they did not have permission to protest there.

One of them, half-torn, read: "I just want to breathe.”

RelatedThick smog blankets New Delhi as Diwali fireworks push pollution to hazardous levels - TRT World
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177