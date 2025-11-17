A measure that would allow the return of foreign military bases to Ecuador looked set to fail in a referendum, as a count of more than 80 percent of ballots showed nearly two-thirds rejection of the proposal.

With three-quarters of the vote counted on Sunday, about 60 percent of Ecuadorans had voted "no" to lifting a longstanding ban on foreign bases.

The rejection effectively blocks the US military from returning to an airbase at Manta on the Pacific coast — once a hub for Washington's operations against alleged drug trafficking boats.

"We respect the will of the Ecuadoran people," Noboa said, after results showed a solid majority of voters had rejected his proposals.

The vote came against the backdrop of US military air strikes against alleged drug smuggling boats in the Caribbean and Pacific, a divisive policy that Noboa has backed.