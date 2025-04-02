China's President Xi Jinping and European Union leaders are set to visit Vietnam in the next few weeks in a swirl of diplomatic activity amid growing risks from US trade tariffs, officials have said.

China, the EU and Vietnam run very large trade surpluses with the United States and have all faced new tariffs from Donald Trump's administration, with more expected to be announced on Wednesday.

Xi Jinping is expected to meet Vietnamese leaders in Hanoi on April 14, two Vietnamese officials with direct knowledge of the plans told Reuters, in what would be his second visit to the country in less than 18 months.

Xi's multi-day visit to Vietnam is part of a wider trip to Southeast Asia, including Cambodia and Malaysia, according to two diplomats.

The Chinese foreign ministry said it had no information to share when asked about the trip at a news briefing on Monday.

Vietnam's foreign affairs ministry did not reply to a request for comment.

Vietnam seeks strategic partnerships



Both Vietnamese sources said that among issues to be discussed are railways linking northern Vietnam with China which the two countries have agreed to develop to boost connections and trade.