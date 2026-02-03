The son of Norway's crown princess is going on trial on Tuesday on charges that include rape, opening proceedings that are expected to last several weeks in a case that has cast a shadow on the royal family's image.

Marius Borg Hoiby, 29, is the eldest son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit from a previous relationship and the stepson of the heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon. He has no royal title or official duties.

Hoiby has been under scrutiny since he was repeatedly arrested in 2024 on various allegations of wrongdoing. He was indicted in August but was free pending trial until Sunday, when police said he was arrested over new allegations of assault, threats with a knife and violation of a restraining order.

The Oslo district court on Monday granted their request to keep him in detention for up to four weeks on the grounds of a risk of reoffending. Defence lawyer Petar Sekulic said the arrest followed an alleged "incident" involving another person on Sunday. He declined to give details, but said Hoiby contests his detention and his legal team was considering an appeal as soon as he and the other person can provide statements to police.

38 charges including rape and violence

In the trial opening on Tuesday at the Oslo court, Hoiby faces 38 counts. They include rape, abuse in a close relationship against one former partner, acts of violence against another and transporting 3.5 kilos of marijuana. Other charges include making death threats and traffic violations.

Prosecutors have said he could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted at the trial, which is scheduled to last until March 19. The court has said parts of the proceedings will be held behind closed doors.

The indictment centres on four alleged rapes between 2018 and November 2024, alleged violence and threats against a former partner between the summer of 2022 and the autumn of 2023, and two alleged acts of violence against a subsequent partner, along with violations of a restraining order.