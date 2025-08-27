WORLD
1 min read
Sudan reports 1,200 new cholera cases, 36 deaths within a week
The total number of cholera cases in the African country went up to 102,831, including 2,561 deaths since the outbreak in August 2024
Sudan reports 1,200 new cholera cases, 36 deaths within a week
Cholera patients receive treatment in an isolation tent in a displaced persons' camp in Sudan's war-torn western region of Darfur. / AFP
August 27, 2025

Sudan’s Health Ministry announced on Tuesday that it recorded 1,210 new cholera infections, including 36 deaths, within a week.

In a statement, the ministry said the new cases brought the total number of cholera cases to 102,831, including 2,561 deaths since the outbreak in August 2024, Infections, it added, decreased in some states and increased in others, without specifying which.

On August 6, the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed cholera cases in all 18 Sudanese states.

The health disasters in Sudan come as a civil war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has continued since April 2023.

RECOMMENDED

The conflict has left tens of thousands of people dead and millions more displaced.

RelatedSudan cholera outbreak: 1,180 cases reported - TRT Global

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Zelenskyy says Russian strike damaged Qatar Embassy in Kiev
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power
Syria says YPG terror group withdrawal deadline from Aleppo has expired
US welcomes ceasefire between Syrian army and YPG terror group in Aleppo
One killed, dozens missing after towering pile of garbage collapses at Philippines landfill
Ukrainian strike leaves half a million without heat and power in Russia's Belgorod