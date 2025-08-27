Sudan’s Health Ministry announced on Tuesday that it recorded 1,210 new cholera infections, including 36 deaths, within a week.

In a statement, the ministry said the new cases brought the total number of cholera cases to 102,831, including 2,561 deaths since the outbreak in August 2024, Infections, it added, decreased in some states and increased in others, without specifying which.

On August 6, the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed cholera cases in all 18 Sudanese states.

The health disasters in Sudan come as a civil war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has continued since April 2023.