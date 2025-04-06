President Donald Trump has said that he won't back down on his sweeping tariffs on imports from most of the world unless countries even out their trade with the US, digging in on his plans to implement the taxes that have sent financial markets reeling, raised fears of a recession and upended the global trading system.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, Trump said he didn't want global markets to fall, but also that he wasn't concerned about the massive sell-off either, adding, "Sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something."

He claimed that world leaders are "dying to make a deal."

"They are coming to the table. They want to talk, but there's no talk unless they pay us a lot of money on a yearly basis," Trump said.

Earlier, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said unfair trade practices are not "the kind of thing you can negotiate away in days or weeks." The United States, he said, must see "what the countries offer and whether it's believable."

"There doesn't have to be a recession. Who knows how the market is going to react in a day, in a week?" Bessent said. "What we are looking at is building the long-term economic fundamentals for prosperity."