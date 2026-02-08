WORLD
Nigeria road accident kills at least 30: local officials
A trailer was driving along a highway in Kwanar Barde town in Kano’s Gezawa local government area when it lost control.
An ambulance is parked at the emergency unit of the National hospital in Abuja Nigeria, Wednesday, July. 26, 2023 [FILE]. / AP
February 8, 2026

A road accident in Nigeria has killed at least 30 people in northern Kano state, local officials said.

"The fatal accident involved a trailer heading towards Gujungu, which allegedly crashed due to reckless driving, leading to the death of over 30 persons, while many others sustained serious injuries," Kano State government's spokesman said on Sunday.

Kano state governor Abba Kabir Yusuf ordered free medical care for the survivors.

Road accidents are frequent in Nigeria, where the network is poorly maintained, and the highway code is rarely respected.

In 2023, the country's federal road safety body, the FRSC, said 5,421 people had been killed in 9,570 road accidents across the country.

SOURCE:AFP
