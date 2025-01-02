Significant artefacts linked to the Ottoman Empire have been uncovered in the ongoing excavation of the Kizlan Ottoman shipwreck off the coast of Datca in southwestern Türkiye, shedding light on the historical period in which the ship sank.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the excavation is being conducted by Dokuz Eylül University’s Underwater Research Center (SUDEMER) as part of the Blue Heritage Project.

This year's excavations have yielded significant findings that shed light on the ship's identity and the period in which it sank.

Among the discoveries are 14 muskets belonging to the Janissaries, around 2,500 lead bullets, and exploded cannonballs, indicating that the ship was involved in a battle.

In addition, a set of blue-painted porcelain bowls, believed to have been produced by China for the Islamic markets, suggests that the ship might have been on a special mission or diplomatic task.

The fact that the porcelain was found packed indicates that it was probably a gift.