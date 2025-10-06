Archaeologists working in the ancient city of Colossae, located in Türkiye’s Aegean region, have uncovered 60 tombs dating back approximately 2,200 years.

Though similar tomb types have been found elsewhere in Anatolia, experts say it is rare to find such a large number constructed side by side in such a confined area.

“In Colossae, we discovered what appears to be the largest necropolis in Anatolia featuring rock-cut, trough-shaped tombs. After removing the surface soil, we identified around 65 tombs, of which we excavated 60.

Along with skeletal fragments, we encountered significant archaeological data,” archaeologist Baris Yener told Anadolu.

He emphasised that people in antiquity chose travertine formations as burial grounds to make efficient use of the land.

“The people of the ancient period made remarkable use of the geological and topographical features of the site. They sought to use the travertine rock formations efficiently, since agriculture — particularly grain production — was practiced at the time. To preserve arable land, they designated the rocky travertine areas as burial grounds.”

Potential for faith tourism

The ancient city also holds significant potential for faith tourism. According to Yener, the research findings indicate that the ancient inhabitants of this region placed great importance on protective belief systems.

“The findings reveal how much the people of Colossae valued magic, talismans, and objects believed to have protective powers. In the tombs, we uncovered numerous amulets, charms, and stones thought to possess healing qualities,” he said.

The artifacts offer insight into the community’s spiritual desire for protection and the deep connection between funerary rituals were intertwined with everyday religious practices.