More than 20,000 soldiers have been injured since the start of the war on Gaza in October 2023, with over half of them suffering from mental health conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), the Defence Ministry has said.

According to the ministry’s Rehabilitation Department, some 56 percent of the wounded have developed PTSD or other mental health disorders.

The ministry added that nearly 45 percent of the cases involve physical injuries, while 20 percent of the soldiers are battling both mental and physical conditions.

It said 99 soldiers required prosthetics after amputations, 16 were paralysed, 56 classified as suffering disabilities exceeding 100 percent, and 24 listed with full disability.

Relentless bombardment

The ministry noted that around 64 percent of the 20,000 cases were reservists, with approximately 1,000 new wounded soldiers being treated each month, in addition to hundreds of requests related to past wars.