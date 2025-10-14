WAR ON GAZA
Pakistan reiterates call for Palestinian state with pre-1967 borders
Pakistan's Prime Minister Sharif says the most important priority for Islamabad was the immediate cessation of the Israeli genocidal campaign imposed on Gaza.
Pakistan PM Sharif speaks next to US President Trump during world leaders' summit on ending the Gaza war in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, October 13, 2025. / Reuters
October 14, 2025

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Islamabad's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause on Tuesday, while Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Kuala Lumpur is prepared to deploy peacekeeping forces in Gaza.

Following his departure from Sharm el-Sheikh after attending the Gaza Peace Summit, Sharif said that the Palestinian people's freedom, dignity, and prosperity are "a primary concern for Pakistan".

"InshaAllah (God willing), the establishment of a strong and viable Palestinian state with pre-1967 borders and Al Quds Al Sharif as its capital remains the bedrock of Pakistan's Middle East policy and will remain so," he wrote on X.

"The most important priority for Pakistan was the immediate cessation of the genocidal campaign imposed on Gaza," he said, lauding US President Donald Trump's role.

The Trump presidency "is anchored in him promising that he would make it stop and delivering on that promise", Sharif said.

Egypt hosted a Gaza peace summit on Monday, bringing an end to Israel's two-year genocide against Palestinians.

Separately, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday expressed Kuala Lumpur's readiness to deploy peacekeeping troops to Gaza if requested by the UN, the Arab League, or the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

He told the parliament that Malaysia has never said "no" in the past and has always sent troops whenever peacekeeping forces were required, according to the daily Malay Mail.

"I agree that a peacekeeping mission is among the best guarantees to ensure security in Gaza," he said.

Indonesia has also pledged 20,000 troops for deployment in Gaza.

SOURCE:AA
By Staff Reporter