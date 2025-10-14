Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Islamabad's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause on Tuesday, while Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Kuala Lumpur is prepared to deploy peacekeeping forces in Gaza.

Following his departure from Sharm el-Sheikh after attending the Gaza Peace Summit, Sharif said that the Palestinian people's freedom, dignity, and prosperity are "a primary concern for Pakistan".

"InshaAllah (God willing), the establishment of a strong and viable Palestinian state with pre-1967 borders and Al Quds Al Sharif as its capital remains the bedrock of Pakistan's Middle East policy and will remain so," he wrote on X.

"The most important priority for Pakistan was the immediate cessation of the genocidal campaign imposed on Gaza," he said, lauding US President Donald Trump's role.

The Trump presidency "is anchored in him promising that he would make it stop and delivering on that promise", Sharif said.

Egypt hosted a Gaza peace summit on Monday, bringing an end to Israel's two-year genocide against Palestinians.