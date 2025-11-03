WAR ON GAZA
Israel sabotaging Gaza ceasefire, needs to be held accountable: Türkiye's Fidan
Foreign ministers from Indonesia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Jordan, along with UAE and Qatari representatives, met in Istanbul to discuss the Gaza ceasefire.
Foreign ministers gather in Istanbul for Turkish-led talks on Gaza. / AA
November 3, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that Israel must stop its regular violations of the US-backed ceasefire in Gaza and also fulfil its duty to allow access to humanitarian aid.

He was speaking after a ministerial meeting in Istanbul on Monday involving Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Pakistan, Indonesia and Türkiye.

Speaking at a press conference, Fidan said that Israel’s provocative actions had killed at least 250 Palestinians since the ceasefire took effect.

Fidan also slammed Israel for failing to allow the agreed number of humanitarian aid trucks into Gaza, saying the restrictions were worsening an already dire humanitarian crisis.

“Israel is not fulfilling its commitments. The number of aid trucks entering Gaza is far below what was agreed upon,” he added.

The Turkish foreign minister reiterated Ankara’s support for a lasting ceasefire and a political solution based on international law, calling for an end to the blockade and greater global accountability for Israel’s actions.

A high-level meeting on Gaza hosted by Fidan in Istanbul brought together foreign ministers of Indonesia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan, as well as representatives from the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, to discuss the ceasefire and humanitarian situation.

Hamas’ readiness

Fidan said Türkiye and its partners are coordinating on Gaza’s security, administration, and recovery efforts.

He noted Hamas’ readiness to hand over control to a Palestinian committee dedicated to protecting people’s rights.

Fidan emphasised the importance of international coordination for Gaza’s reconstruction ahead of winter and called for Palestinian unity to strengthen representation and advance reconciliation.

“The international community must ensure that all sides preserve the peace process and prevent actions that could sabotage progress,” Fidan said, urging restraint and accountability.

On the question of sending troops to Gaza as part of an international stabilisation force, Fidan said:

“Countries will decide to send soldiers to an international stabilisation force based on its definition and parameters. As Türkiye, we're ready to do whatever is necessary and make sacrifices for peace, but we need an agreeable framework first.”

New York meeting

The participating countries previously met at the leaders’ level with US President Donald Trump on September 23 in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly's High-Level Week.

Following that meeting, a joint statement stressed the need for a comprehensive plan for Gaza’s reconstruction based on an Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) initiative, along with security arrangements, international support for the Palestinian leadership, and cooperation to help Palestinians rebuild their lives in Gaza.

The statement underlined the need to work out the details of a plan to ensure stability, stressed the importance of maintaining stability at holy sites in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, and voiced support for reform efforts by the Palestinian Authority.

