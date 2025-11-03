Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that Israel must stop its regular violations of the US-backed ceasefire in Gaza and also fulfil its duty to allow access to humanitarian aid.

He was speaking after a ministerial meeting in Istanbul on Monday involving Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Pakistan, Indonesia and Türkiye.

Speaking at a press conference, Fidan said that Israel’s provocative actions had killed at least 250 Palestinians since the ceasefire took effect.

Fidan also slammed Israel for failing to allow the agreed number of humanitarian aid trucks into Gaza, saying the restrictions were worsening an already dire humanitarian crisis.

“Israel is not fulfilling its commitments. The number of aid trucks entering Gaza is far below what was agreed upon,” he added.

The Turkish foreign minister reiterated Ankara’s support for a lasting ceasefire and a political solution based on international law, calling for an end to the blockade and greater global accountability for Israel’s actions.

A high-level meeting on Gaza hosted by Fidan in Istanbul brought together foreign ministers of Indonesia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan, as well as representatives from the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, to discuss the ceasefire and humanitarian situation.

Hamas’ readiness

Fidan said Türkiye and its partners are coordinating on Gaza’s security, administration, and recovery efforts.

He noted Hamas’ readiness to hand over control to a Palestinian committee dedicated to protecting people’s rights.