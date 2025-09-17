Türkiye's premier technology event, TEKNOFEST, opened its doors in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul on Wednesday.

The five-day event, hosted by Istanbul Ataturk Airport, is organised by the Turkish Technology Team (T3) Foundation and Türkiye’s Industry and Technology Ministry.

TEKNOFEST has been held since 2018 with the support of dozens of government bodies, private sector partners, and universities.

Boasting a number of annually renewed competition categories, TEKNOFEST featured 58 main events and 137 subcategories.

Participants from all over the world are able to share their knowledge and experience, making significant advances in the field of technology development.

Tech, thrills, and flight

TEKNOFEST is welcoming visitors through Sunday not only with technology competitions but also with a wide array of spectacular events.