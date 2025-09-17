TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
One of the world's largest aviation, space and technology events, TEKNOFEST draws hundreds of thousands of visitors.
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
TEKNOFEST is welcoming visitors through Sunday not only with technology competitions but also with a wide array of spectacular events. / AA
September 17, 2025

Türkiye's premier technology event, TEKNOFEST, opened its doors in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul on Wednesday.

The five-day event, hosted by Istanbul Ataturk Airport, is organised by the Turkish Technology Team (T3) Foundation and Türkiye’s Industry and Technology Ministry.

TEKNOFEST has been held since 2018 with the support of dozens of government bodies, private sector partners, and universities.

Boasting a number of annually renewed competition categories, TEKNOFEST featured 58 main events and 137 subcategories.

Participants from all over the world are able to share their knowledge and experience, making significant advances in the field of technology development.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye's leading technology festival Teknofest returns to Istanbul next week

Tech, thrills, and flight

TEKNOFEST is welcoming visitors through Sunday not only with technology competitions but also with a wide array of spectacular events.

RECOMMENDED

The festival features breathtaking air shows, various exhibits and workshops, immersive simulation areas, a planetarium, trade fair activities, and special student flight events, bringing together a plethora of technological and exciting experiences.

The event has traditionally been held in various Turkish cities in even-numbered years and in Istanbul in odd-numbered years.

The festival was also held in two foreign countries: Azerbaijan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Blue Homeland, TEKNOFEST's maritime edition, was held last month in Istanbul.

Held last year in the southern Turkish city of Adana, TEKNOFEST attracted approximately 1.1 million visitors, with total attendance to date of around 11 million.

Explore
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa