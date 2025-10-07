Israel has repeatedly denied permission to transfer incubators from an evacuated hospital in northern Gaza, a UN children's agency official said on Tuesday, adding to the strain on overcrowded hospitals further south, where newborn babies are now sharing oxygen masks.

Two years of Israel’s genocide in Gaza have increased stress and malnourishment among pregnant mothers, leading to a rise in premature and underweight babies, who the World Health Organization says now account for a fifth of all Gaza newborns.

Over the past month, an Israeli assault on Gaza City in northern Gaza has shut hospitals in that area, worsening overcrowding in hospitals that remain open in the south.

James Elder, UNICEF spokesperson, described mothers and babies lining the corridor floors of Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza and said that premature babies were being forced to share oxygen masks and beds.

Meanwhile, vital equipment is stranded in hospitals that have been shut in the north.

"We've been trying to recover incubators from a hospital that was evacuated in the north, and we've had four missions denied simply to get those incubators," he told Reuters by video link from Gaza, referring to supplies now stuck at the damaged al Rantissi Children's Hospital in Gaza City.

At a hospital Elder visited in the south, meanwhile, "in one of the paediatric rooms, there were three babies and three mums on a single bed, one source of oxygen, and the mothers would rotate the oxygen 20 minutes to each child," he said.