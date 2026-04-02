Iran said on Thursday that the Strait of Hormuz will remain open to global shipping but “closed” to its enemies and their regional bases.

Ali Akbar Velayati, adviser of the Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, said in remarks on the US social media company X that the outcome of the war will be determined by Iran’s strategy rather than what he described as the “illusions” of its adversaries.

“The Strait of Hormuz is open to the world, but it will remain closed to the enemies of the Iranian people and their bases in the region,” he said.

Velayati added that the war would end on Iran’s terms.

“The war will end with Iran’s strategy and authority, not with the intoxication and illusions of the aggressors,” he said.

His remarks came hours after US President Donald Trump said in a televised address from the White House that Iran had “very few” missile launchers left and that its ability to launch missiles and drones had been “dramatically curtailed.”