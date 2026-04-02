WAR ON IRAN
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Iran says Strait of Hormuz open to 'world' but closed to 'enemies'
Iran's supreme leader's adviser Velayati says the Israel‑US war 'will end on Iran's terms' while Iran maintains control of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
Iran says Strait of Hormuz open to 'world' but closed to 'enemies'
"Friendly nations" still have access to critical energy waterway of Hormuz Strait, Iran says. [File photo] / AA
April 2, 2026

Iran said on Thursday that the Strait of Hormuz will remain open to global shipping but “closed” to its enemies and their regional bases.

Ali Akbar Velayati, adviser of the Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, said in remarks on the US social media company X that the outcome of the war will be determined by Iran’s strategy rather than what he described as the “illusions” of its adversaries.

“The Strait of Hormuz is open to the world, but it will remain closed to the enemies of the Iranian people and their bases in the region,” he said.

Velayati added that the war would end on Iran’s terms.

“The war will end with Iran’s strategy and authority, not with the intoxication and illusions of the aggressors,” he said.

His remarks came hours after US President Donald Trump said in a televised address from the White House that Iran had “very few” missile launchers left and that its ability to launch missiles and drones had been “dramatically curtailed.”

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Trump said he expects the war to continue for another two to three weeks but believes the conflict is approaching an “end.”

Tehran has maintained effective control of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for energy supplies to Asian nations, allowing vessels of those nations Iran calls “friendly countries” to pass.

Tensions in the region have escalated since Israel and the US launched a joint offensive against Iran on February 28, resulting in more than 1,340 deaths, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and infrastructure damage while disrupting global markets and aviation.

RelatedTRT World - Here's the latest on the Strait of Hormuz
SOURCE:AA
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