Israeli forces have wounded five Palestinians, including two women and two children, in Gaza City on Tuesday, in what local authorities described as the latest violation of the ceasefire agreement.

Gaza’s Civil Defence said Israeli military vehicles fired at homes in the Al-Tuffah neighbourhood, prompting emergency teams — working alongside the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) — to evacuate dozens of civilians besieged overnight by tanks and drones.

Gaza City, along with Khan Younis and Rafah, has remained a focal point of Israeli attacks, with the army continuing daily strikes on eastern districts designated as part of Israel’s military-controlled “yellow zone.”