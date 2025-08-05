WORLD
Islamabad rejects Zelenskyy's claim of Pakistani mercenaries fighting for Russia
Pakistan says it will take up these claims with Ukrainian authorities and seek clarification.
Pakistan reaffirms its commitment to peaceful resolution of Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. / Reuters
August 5, 2025

Islamabad has rejected the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's claim that Pakistani nationals were fighting against his country for Russia.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry on Tuesday categorically rejected the "baseless and unfounded" allegations of the involvement of Pakistani nationals in the conflict in Ukraine.

"To date, Pakistan has not been formally approached by the Ukrainian authorities, nor has any verifiable evidence been presented to substantiate such claims," it said.

Zelenskyy on Monday claimed that his forces in northeastern Ukraine were fighting foreign "mercenaries" from various countries, including Pakistan.

"Our warriors in this sector are reporting the participation of mercenaries from China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and African countries in the war. We will respond," he said on X, as he visited Ukrainian troops in the Vovchansk front in northeastern Ukraine.

However, Islamabad said that it will take up these claims with the Ukrainian authorities and seek clarification on the issue.

Pakistan also reaffirmed its commitment to the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
