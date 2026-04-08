The death toll from Israeli strikes across Lebanon has surged to 254, with 1,165 wounded, according to Lebanese Civil Defence, marking one of the deadliest days of the “barbaric attacks” by Tel Aviv.

In a statement on Facebook on Wednesday, Lebanon’s Civil Defence agency said casualties were recorded nationwide, including Baalbek, Nabatieh, Sidon and Tyre, as emergency teams carried out evacuations, rescued civilians trapped under rubble and transported the wounded under “extremely dangerous and complex” conditions.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing, with officials warning the death toll is likely to rise as crews continue to clear debris.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Lebanese Health Minister Rakan Nassereddine said that the large wave of Israeli strikes on Lebanon killed at least 89 people and wounded 722 others.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam accused Israel of attacking “densely populated residential areas” despite ceasefire efforts.

In a statement on X, Salam said Lebanon has welcomed a recent ceasefire announcement agreement between Iran and the US.

“While we intensified our efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement in Lebanon, Israel continued to escalate its attacks targeting densely populated residential areas that claimed the lives of innocent civilians throughout Lebanon, particularly in the capital, Beirut.”

The premier accused Israel of “disregarding all regional and international efforts to end the war.

Blatant violation

Israel “blatantly violated the principles of international law and international humanitarian law, which it has never respected in the first place,” he said, calling on Lebanon's friends “to stop these attacks by all available means.”