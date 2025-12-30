A 21-year-old Texas man who authorities say provided bomb materials and money to people he believed were affiliated with the Daesh terror group has been federally charged with international terrorism, the US Department of Justice announced.

John Michael Garza Jr. of Midlothian, Texas, is accused of giving bomb-making materials to an undercover federal agent who he believed was an “ISIS brother,” the Justice Department said on Monday, using a different abbreviation for the group.

No attorney was listed for Garza in court records and the federal public defender’s office in Dallas did not immediately respond to phone messages seeking comment. If convicted, Garza could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

The December 22 sting operation came after an undercover New York City Police Department employee found a social media account belonging to Garza that followed several accounts supporting Daesh, authorities said.

The New York employee began messaging with Garza in October, and the Justice Department said Garza soon shared that he “ascribed to the ISIS ideology.” Garza is accused of sending the undercover employee small amounts of cryptocurrency in November and December, allegedly believing his money was supporting Daesh.