Türkiye has condemned statements by Greek authorities on the so-called anniversary of “unfounded Pontic allegations.”

“We condemn the delusional statements, which are completely incompatible with historical facts, made by Greek authorities on the pretext of the anniversary of unfounded 'Pontic' allegations,” the Turkish foreign ministry said on Monday in a statement.

The ministry rejected “such imaginary allegations,” which it said aimed to “defame our War of Independence” launched under the leadership of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Turkish Republic, on May 19, 1919.

Ankara accused Greece of attempting to "read history in reverse," calling the allegations "null and void.”

The ministry said it is a "historical reality" that the Greek army committed "countless atrocities in Anatolia," which it occupied with the support of imperialist powers of the time.