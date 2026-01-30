US President Donald Trump nominated Kevin Warsh, a former Federal Reserve governor, on Friday to be the next US central bank chief.

"I have known Kevin for a long period of time, and have no doubt that he will go down as one of the GREAT Fed Chairmen, maybe the best," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"On top of everything else, he is 'central casting,' and he will never let you down."

Warsh was long an inflation foe but has aligned his views with those of Trump officials seeking aggressive interest rate cuts.

Trump made the announcement after the Fed held its benchmark rate steady this week under Chairman Jerome Powell, whom the president again slammed as a "moron".

The months of personal attacks have fuelled widespread fears among investors that the Fed's policy independence is under threat, potentially posing an inflation risk to the world's biggest economy.

Powell's fall from grace

Warsh has edged out three other contenders for the Fed job: Fed Governor Christopher Waller, Rick Rieder of the investment behemoth BlackRock, and Trump's top economic adviser Kevin Hassett.

A Fed governor between 2006 and 2011, Warsh was previously a mergers and acquisitions banker at Morgan Stanley.

He later joined former president George W Bush's administration, serving as a White House economic policy adviser from 2002 to 2006 before being nominated to the Fed's Board of Governors.

During his first term, Trump had considered Warsh for the Fed chair position, but eventually chose Powell instead.

But Powell's fall from grace was capped this month when US prosecutors issued subpoenas against him, threatening a criminal indictment, an unprecedented move widely seen as an escalation of Trump's campaign against the central bank.