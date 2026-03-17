Iran has warned that the United States could face "another Vietnam" if it deploys ground troops in the war, a senior official has said.

"Just read what happened in Vietnam," Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said in an interview with Sky News published on Monday.

He said American troops could face a similar outcome in Iran.

"They understand those that dragged them into this war can drag them also into a quagmire," he added.

Khatibzadeh said Iran is prepared to continue fighting as long as necessary and is not currently focused on pursuing a diplomatic solution.

The senior Iranian diplomat did not rule out negotiations but said it was up to the United States and its allies to present a proposal that would bring a definitive end to the conflict.

Israel dragged US into war

Khatibzadeh also accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of dragging the US into the war.