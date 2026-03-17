Iran has warned that the United States could face "another Vietnam" if it deploys ground troops in the war, a senior official has said.
"Just read what happened in Vietnam," Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said in an interview with Sky News published on Monday.
He said American troops could face a similar outcome in Iran.
"They understand those that dragged them into this war can drag them also into a quagmire," he added.
Khatibzadeh said Iran is prepared to continue fighting as long as necessary and is not currently focused on pursuing a diplomatic solution.
The senior Iranian diplomat did not rule out negotiations but said it was up to the United States and its allies to present a proposal that would bring a definitive end to the conflict.
Israel dragged US into war
Khatibzadeh also accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of dragging the US into the war.
"They should think twice when dealing with Iran and not take advice by those who don't know Iran, who wanted for decades to win a war against Iran with American taxpayers and American soldiers' blood.
"Netanyahu and the Israeli regime has its own agenda to make this war a win for them at the expense of everyone," he said.
Turning to the health of Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Khatibzadeh said he is "healthy and in charge," despite not having made a public appearance.
Since Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Iran on February 28, killing some 1,300 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, hostilities have escalated.
Iran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.
Earlier this month, Mojtaba Khamenei was declared the successor to his father, Ali Khamenei.