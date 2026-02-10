Washington DC — The White House has affirmed President Donald Trump's support for Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick amidst fresh revelations regarding his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein that have sparked bipartisan outrage.

Lutnick is at the centre of an uproar following the release of millions of documents from the Jeffrey Epstein case. These documents contradict Lutnick’s previous statements about his relationship with the late American financier.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Tuesday that Trump "fully supports" Lutnick.

"Secretary Lutnick remains a very important member of President Trump's team and the president fully supports the secretary," Leavitt said.

During a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on February 10, 2026 — originally focused on broadband deployment funding — Lutnick was grilled by lawmakers about his ties to Epstein.

He admitted to visiting Epstein's private Caribbean island in 2012 for lunch with his wife, four children, nannies, and another family while on a boat vacation, describing it as a brief, hour-long stop.

Lutnick's admission contradicts his prior claims that he cut ties with Epstein in 2005, deeming him "disgusting" and refusing further contact.

Related TRT World - Unredacted Epstein files stir uproar after US lawmakers flag names of 'prominent figures'

Demands for Lutnick to step down

Democrats, such as Senator Chris Van Hollen and Representative Ted Lieu, have demanded Lutnick’s resignation, accusing him of misleading the public.

Some Republicans have joined these calls, particularly as prediction markets bet on his potential resignation.

Democratic Senator Adam Schiff said on Monday that "Lutnick has no business being our Commerce Secretary, and he should resign immediately."

He said Lutnick's denial of Epstein dealings raises serious concerns about his judgement and ethics.