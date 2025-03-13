WORLD
Syria's Alsharaa signs constitutional declaration for five-year transitional period
The document dissolves the current Constitutional Court, ensures judicial independence, and enshrines women’s rights.
An expert committee tasked with drafting the document presented it to Sharaa, outlining key provisions for the post-Assad era. / Reuters
March 13, 2025

Syrian President Ahmed Alsharaa has signed a draft constitutional declaration, establishing a five-year transitional period for the country.

An expert committee tasked with drafting the document presented it to Alsharaa on Thursday, outlining key provisions for the post-Assad era.

The declaration also mandates the dissolution of the existing Constitutional Court, branding it as a “remnant of the previous regime.”

It also mandates the "absolute separation of powers" and enshrines women's "social, political, and economic rights," while guaranteeing "freedom of opinion, expression, and the press," the committee said.

In its place, the president is granted authority to appoint a new constitutional court operating under existing legal frameworks until a new judicial system is established.

The committee emphasised the judiciary’s independence and the crucial role of judges.

It further stated that any decision regarding the president’s dismissal, removal, or limitation of powers would fall under the jurisdiction of the Legislature of Syria, the country's parliament.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
