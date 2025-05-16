BIZTECH
2 min read
US-UAE business dialogue launches in Abu Dhabi as Trump concludes Gulf tour
UAE plans to invest $1.4 trillion in US during next decade, said Gulf state president.
US-UAE business dialogue launches in Abu Dhabi as Trump concludes Gulf tour
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks next to Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during roundtable discussion, at a business forum at Qasr Al Watan, during the final stop of his Gulf visit, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, May 16, 2025. / Reuters
May 16, 2025

A UAE-US business dialogue was launched on Friday in Abu Dhabi with the participation of US President Donald Trump as part of the last stop on his Gulf tour, according to livestreaming of the event.

The opening ceremony featured presentations of companies specialising in artificial intelligence, aviation, and health care by US and Emirati businesspeople showcasing flagship projects and investment opportunities.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump arrives in UAE to boost technological cooperation


Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE president, said Thursday that over the next decade, his country plans to invest USD $1.4 trillion in the US.​​​​​​​ Following Saudi Arabia and Qatar, the UAE is the third and final stop on Trump’s Gulf tour.

“The UAE, US, agreed to create a path for UAE to buy some of the most advanced AI semiconductors from American companies,” said Trump on Friday. He added that UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia were very important to him, “especially for personal relations”.  

Return to Washington

RECOMMENDED

On Friday, Trump said he was returning to Washington after wrapping up his Gulf tour. “Let’s see what happens with Russia and Ukraine,” he said, referring to Russia-Ukraine talks taking place in Türkiye.

RelatedTRT Global - Delegations for peace talks between Russia, Ukraine in Istanbul determined


Trump said he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin “as soon as we can set it up”.

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators will meet in Istanbul on Friday for their first peace talks in more than three years as both sides come under pressure from Trump to end Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War Two.

The encounter at the Dolmabahce Palace on the Bosphorus is a sign of diplomatic progress between the warring sides, who had not met face-to-face since March 2022. A meeting between Turkish, US and Ukrainian officials in Istanbul has started, said a Turkish foreign ministry source.

But expectations for a major breakthrough, already low, were dented further on Thursday when Trump said there would be no movement without a meeting between himself and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

SOURCE:AA, Reuters
Explore
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
Iran's top diplomat heads to Türkiye for high-stakes talks on Friday