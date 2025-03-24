The Democratic Republic of Congo government began political consultations with a view of forming a government of national unity amid an escalating security crisis in the eastern part of the country, officials have announced.

Views on forming a unity government will be sought from political and social actors including the Sacred Union, the ruling parliamentary coalition, opposition parties within and outside parliament, civil society, and prominent national figures, according to Eberande Kolongele, DRC’s president security advisor who is leading the consultations.

“When the homeland is in danger, the Head of State has the duty to mobilise all forces to bar the way to the enemy,” Eberande said in a statement issued by the prime minister’s office.

DRC’s Prime Minister Judith Suminwa Tuluka, and Sama Lukonde, the country’s Senate president, were among those who presented their views on Monday.

Cohesion, unity

Lukonde said the political consultations are part of a spirit of national cohesion and national unity, in the face of the security situation in eastern Congo.