Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has marked the fifth anniversary of the country’s victory in the Second Karabakh War with a military parade in the capital, Baku, thanking Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his support

“My dear brother, Erdogan supported Azerbaijan from the very first hours of the Second Karabakh War. His statement that ‘Azerbaijan is not alone’ was a message to the world. The Azerbaijani people will never forget this support,” Aliyev said on Saturday.

Aliyev said Azerbaijan had worked for three decades to reclaim its lands, building a strong economy and an independent foreign policy and establishing a capable military.

“These factors brought us closer to victory,” he said.

Highlighting reconstruction efforts in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, Aliyev noted that 60,000 people now live in the liberated areas.

“We have returned to Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur as rightful owners. The Azerbaijani flag will fly here forever. Karabakh is Azerbaijan,” he said.