UK to bar taxi rides for asylum seekers seeking medical care
Critics say the inconsistent vulnerability assessments could leave people unable to access necessary care.
File Photo: Under new rules, those seeking asylum will be required to use alternative transport. / AP
November 29, 2025

Asylum seekers in the UK will be banned from using taxis for medical appointments from February, the British media reported.

Under new rules, those seeking asylum will be required to use alternative transport such as buses, regardless of the urgency of their medical needs.

Campaigners on Saturday said the change will leave vulnerable people struggling to reach essential care unless the government reverses its long-standing refusal to provide free public transport.

Such journeys can occur when asylum seekers are moved to new areas while undergoing treatment, including chemotherapy.

Asylum seekers currently receive funding for one return bus journey per week.

The government said taxis would now be “strictly limited to exceptional, evidenced cases,” including people with physical disabilities, chronic illnesses, or pregnancy-related needs.

The Home Office will be required to approve such journeys in advance.

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, warned that “the threshold will be set too high,” adding that inconsistent vulnerability assessments could leave people unable to access necessary care.

The Home Office spends about $21 million a year on the service.

He said the high taxi bill reflected “government incompetence and poor contract management.”

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said she is ending “the unrestricted use of taxis” and pledged to close all asylum hotels, moving people to alternative sites.

SOURCE:AA
