Asylum seekers in the UK will be banned from using taxis for medical appointments from February, the British media reported.

Under new rules, those seeking asylum will be required to use alternative transport such as buses, regardless of the urgency of their medical needs.

Campaigners on Saturday said the change will leave vulnerable people struggling to reach essential care unless the government reverses its long-standing refusal to provide free public transport.

Such journeys can occur when asylum seekers are moved to new areas while undergoing treatment, including chemotherapy.

Asylum seekers currently receive funding for one return bus journey per week.

The government said taxis would now be “strictly limited to exceptional, evidenced cases,” including people with physical disabilities, chronic illnesses, or pregnancy-related needs.