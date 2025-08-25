US President Donald Trump accused major television networks on Sunday of biased coverage and suggested they should lose their broadcast licenses.

In a post on US social media company Truth Social, which he owns, Trump claimed that broadcasters ABC and NBC produce overwhelmingly negative coverage of his presidency.

“Despite a very high popularity and, according to many, among the greatest 8 months in Presidential History, ABC & NBC FAKE NEWS, two of the worst and most biased networks in history, give me 97% BAD STORIES,” he wrote.

Trump went further, saying the outlets act as “an arm of the Democrat Party” and should have their licences revoked by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).