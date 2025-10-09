The Palestinian resistance group Hamas will release all Israeli captives in Gaza on October 13, the United States President Donald Trump said.
Trump spoke with the families of Israeli captives in a phone call on Wednesday, following the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
The relatives of the hostages expressed their gratitude to Trump for his efforts in reaching the agreement.
During the call, Trump said that all Israeli captives would be released on Monday.
In a post on X, the US president insisted that ‘ALL’ Israeli captives would be released.
However, Trump did not specify whether the release would include the bodies of deceased hostages.
Trump earlier announced that Israel and Hamas had signed off on the first phase of a US-proposed Gaza deal.
The 20-point plan, first announced on September 29, includes the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a ceasefire, the disarmament of Hamas, and the rebuilding of Gaza.
Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 67,200 Palestinians in the enclave, most of them women and children.
The relentless bombardment has left Gaza largely uninhabitable, leading to widespread starvation and disease.