Hamas calls for sanctions against Israel over illegal measures in occupied West Bank
Regional heavyweights Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and European powers France and Spain, slam Israel over the recent illegal moves.
Israel has accelerated illegal settlement expansion, approving a record 54 settlements in 2025. / AP
February 24, 2026

Hamas on Tuesday called for sanctions against Israel, welcoming a joint condemnation by nearly 20 countries of new Israeli measures aimed at tightening control over the occupied West Bank.

Israel has approved a series of initiatives this month backed by far-right ministers, including launching a process to register land in the occupied West Bank as "state property" and allowing Israelis to purchase land there directly.

Late on Monday, 18 countries including regional heavyweights Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and European powers France and Spain, slammed Israel over the recent moves.

They "are part of a clear trajectory that aims to change the reality on the ground and to advance unacceptable de facto annexation", the countries said.

"Such actions are a deliberate and direct attack on the viability of the Palestinian state and the implementation of the two-state solution."

Step in the right direction

Hamas hailed the condemnation as "a step in the right direction in confronting the occupation's expansionist plans, which flagrantly violate international law and relevant UN resolutions".

The Palestinian resistance group in a statement urged the countries involved "to impose deterrent sanctions and exert pressure on the fascist occupation government to halt its policies aimed at entrenching annexation, colonial settlement and forced displacement".

It said the Israeli measures were part of ongoing "aggression" against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

In addition to roughly three million Palestinians, more than 500,000 illegal Israeli settlers live in settlements and outposts in the West Bank, which are illegal under international law.

Israel's current government has accelerated settlement expansion, approving a record 54 settlements in 2025, according to activists.

SOURCE:AFP
