Intense fighting reported in outskirts of Gaza City between Palestinian resistance and Israel's army
Concerns grow in Israel over possible capture of soldiers as battles escalate with heavy bombardment.
The attacks began two weeks ago in the Zeitoun neighbourhood and have since extended to Sabra. / Reuters Archive
August 30, 2025

Fierce battles are taking place in Gaza City’s outer neighbourhoods as Israeli forces push to occupy the city, accompanied by air strikes and heavy artillery fire, Israeli media reported late Friday.

Channel i24 described "intense fighting" as Israeli troops attempted to advance, while social media reports circulated about incidents in Gaza that allegedly left Israeli soldiers dead.

Those claims have not been confirmed by the army or mainstream media.

Israeli political circles have voiced concern that Palestinian resistance fighters may have captured four soldiers during the clashes.

Neither the army nor Palestinian groups have issued official statements.

Based on footage showing intensive helicopter activity, flares and the sounds of heavy combat, analysts suggested the army may have activated the "Hannibal Protocol" — a controversial directive intended to prevent soldier captures.

The escalation came after Hamas’ armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, issued warnings.

Spokesman Abu Obeida said Israel’s occupation plans would be disastrous for its leadership and that combat conditions increased the likelihood of soldiers being captured.

He warned that Israeli prisoners would remain in combat zones under the same risks as Palestinian fighters.

"Any prisoners killed in Israeli attacks will be publicly announced with names, photos and death certificates," Abu Obeida said.

Israel’s current aggression forms part of so-called ‘Operation Gideon 2’, approved by Defence Minister Israel Katz on August 21, to occupy Gaza City.

The attacks began two weeks ago in the Zeitoun neighbourhood and have since extended to Sabra.

On Thursday, Israel declared Gaza City a "dangerous combat zone" as it stepped up bombardments by air, land and sea.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
