The United States has temporarily suspended offensive cyber and information operations against Russia, a decision reportedly tied to President Donald Trump’s diplomatic efforts to negotiate a resolution to the ongoing war in Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to The Washington Post.

The report, published on Sunday, cites both current and former US officials who confirmed that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered the halt, which is expected to remain in effect for the duration of the negotiations.



The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the matter, emphasised that the pause is not permanent.

The move has sparked concern, as it coincides with a significant shift in US foreign policy under Trump, suggesting a possible realignment with Russia on the Ukraine conflict.

Experts caution that even a temporary halt in cyber operations could undermine US national security efforts.

"Russia continues to be among the top cyber threats to the United States," said James A Lewis, a former US diplomat and cyber negotiator.

"Turning off cyber operations to avoid blowing up the talks may be a prudent tactical step. But if we take our foot off the gas pedal and they take advantage of it, we could put national security at risk."

The Pentagon has refrained from commenting on specifics, though a defense official said: "There is no greater priority to Secretary Hegseth than the safety of the warfighter in all operations, including the cyber domain."

Security concerns

The suspension of cyber operations is described as a strategic maneuvre rather than an act of war, temporarily halting efforts such as exposing malware or blocking Russian hackers from launching cyberattacks.

Retired Lt Gen Charlie "Tuna" Moore, former deputy commander of US Cyber Command, noted that such pauses are common during high-stakes negotiations.