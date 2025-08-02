US President Donald Trump has said that Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva can call him anytime to discuss tariffs and other friction between the countries.

"He can talk to me anytime he wants," Trump said of Lula, speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday. He added he was fond of the Brazilian people but "the people running Brazil did the wrong thing."

Later, speaking with reporters in Brasilia, Brazil Finance Minister Fernando Haddad called Trump's remarks "great," saying he is sure Lula feels the same, and would be willing to receive a call from the US president.

In a post on his X account, Lula said Brazil has always been open to dialogue, although he did not mention Trump nor his earlier remarks.

Trump slapped a 50% tariff on Brazil, with many exemptions, starting next week to fight what he has called a "witch hunt" against former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is on trial on charges of plotting a coup following his election loss in 2022.

The US also announced sanctions on a Brazilian Supreme Court justice who has been overseeing Bolsonaro's trial.