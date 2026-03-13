Donald Trump has said the US is talking to Cuba, that its leaders should agree to a deal, and that this could easily be done, a White House official has said, reiterating the US president's previous remarks after Havana confirmed that negotiations were under way.



Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said earlier that his government had opened talks with Washington amid an oil blockade imposed by Trump, which is pushing the nation deeper into an economic crisis.



"As the President stated, we are talking to Cuba, whose leaders should make a deal, which he believes 'would be very easily made'," the White House official told Reuters on Friday.



Diaz-Canel said in a video aired on state television that negotiations "have been aimed at finding solutions through dialogue to the bilateral differences we have between the two nations."

Cuba’s government said on Thursday it would soon release 51 prisoners, in what appeared to be a move to appease the Trump administration.

Diaz-Canel noted that a development to be announced on Monday would “greatly facilitate” the participation of Cubans abroad in the island’s “economic and social development program,” strongly suggesting that the government would allow Cubans overseas to invest in the nation’s economy.

Exiles in Florida and other regions with large Cuban communities have long pressed for this.