Peruvian presidential hopeful Rafael Belaunde escaped bloodied but not seriously hurt on Tuesday from an attack by gunmen on his car south of the capital Lima, police said.

Gunmen on a motorbike fired several shots at the SUV in which the 50-year-old politician was a passenger.

Bullets shattered the windscreen, leaving Belaunde with blood stains on his face and shirt from cuts caused by broken glass, according to TV images.

In a statement on X, police said neither Belaunde nor his driver was badly injured in the attack in the town of Cerro Azul, about 130 kilometres (80 miles) south of Lima.