TÜRKİYE
2 min read
President Erdogan hosts IKRG Leader Nechirvan Barzani in Ankara
President Erdogan and IKRG President Nechirvan Barzani meet to discuss Türkiye-Iraq relations, cooperation, and regional developments, stressing peace and joint economic projects.
President Erdogan hosts IKRG Leader Nechirvan Barzani in Ankara
Erdogan expressed his best wishes for the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections. / AA
October 9, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Nechirvan Barzani, Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (IKRG) President, at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on Thursday.

During the meeting, Erdogan and Barzani discussed Türkiye-Iraq relations, cooperation between Türkiye and the IKRG, and recent regional developments.

President Erdogan reiterated that Türkiye’s main goal in the region is to promote peace and stability, underlining the importance of keeping Iraq away from cycles of violence. He also noted that Türkiye closely follows the constructive steps taken by the IKRG in this direction.

Erdogan expressed his best wishes for the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections, saying he hopes the vote will bring prosperity and stability to all Iraqis. He added that Türkiye considers Iraq’s security and stability inseparable from its own.

The president welcomed the recent agreement between the Iraqi central government and the IKRG on oil exports, describing it as a positive step towards strengthening economic cooperation. Erdogan also stressed that reaching a consensus on the Development Road Project in the near future would serve the interests of the entire region.

RECOMMENDED

Reaffirming Türkiye’s determination to ensure the success of its “Terror-Free Türkiye” vision, Erdogan highlighted the importance of continued IKRG support for Syria’s territorial integrity and unity.

President Erdogan was accompanied by Head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Ibrahim Kalin, Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran, and Chief Foreign Policy and Security Adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic during the meeting.

RelatedTRT World - US-led coalition to scale back Iraq mission

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Saif al Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya's late leader, reportedly killed: sources
Nigerian court charges ex-justice minister Malami with terrorism offences
Five children among eight killed in RSF drone strike in Sudan’s South Kordofan
US envoy Witkoff meets Netanyahu for Iran talks amid rising tensions
Nearly four in 10 cancer cases worldwide are preventable by cutting key risks: WHO
Türkiye’s Erdogan meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh
Turkish scientific team reaches Antarctica on 10th national research expedition
Russia's attacks show no seriousness about peace, says NATO chief in Kiev
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Gaza rescue teams suspend recovery of Palestinian bodies as fuel runs out
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter