San Luis, Argentina – For years, Miguel Gil has visited classrooms and communities, identifying children who are descendants of the Huarpe people. Miguel is the Omta, the spiritual leader of the pre-existing Huarpe Pinkanta Nation, now based in the province of San Luis, located in central Argentina.

However, they are not the only Huarpe communities. In the provinces of Mendoza and San Juan, other groups inhabit lands along the geographic border of these three provinces.

As a child, Miguel’s grandmother would take him to the countryside with a large apron to gather plants. During breaks, they would hold ceremonies, sing, and dance. “Everything was there,” Miguel recalls in an interview with TRT Español. “The language, the identity, the life.”

His grandparents passed down essential knowledge that shaped his childhood. “Everything I am and everything I share comes from them,” he says. “The ceremonies, the culture, the language. Talking about identity always gives me strength; I never hesitate.”

Rediscovering Identity

Recognising his roots, Miguel promotes what he calls a “rediscovery of identity,” which combines language, spirituality, and material culture. “Today, through surnames and oral history, we know that three out of ten people in this region—the Cuyo region in the central-west of the country—are Huarpe. The problem is, no one ever asked us, not in school or anywhere else, who we really were,” he explains.

Inspired by research and using their own tools, the Pinkanta people began a journey of cultural and identity recovery. Instead of waiting for public policies from the government, they decided to start at the grassroots level: within families and schools.

In schools, Miguel has worked with children who, after creating their family trees, began to recognise themselves as Huarpe. Over the past decade, he has visited various public schools in the capital of San Luis province.

According to the latest national census conducted in 2022 by the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC), 25,615 people in Argentina identified as part of the Huarpe people. In San Luis province, 1,322 individuals were recorded, an increase from the 2010 census, which counted 881.

Miguel notes that the impact of this work has been profound: “Many began asking questions at home, talking to their grandparents, and recovering their family history. The most moving part was seeing that they no longer wanted to hide it.”

One of the key elements is recognising indigenous ancestry through surnames. By examining the maternal and paternal surnames of children and young people, they start tracing connections to ancient Huarpe families.

When these surnames appear “whitened” or Europeanised—with Italian or Spanish origins—the investigation delves further back in the family tree, to grandparents or great-grandparents. Often, original surnames were hidden or replaced. But when names like Talquenca, Luna, or Gatica are found, they recognise a Huarpe root.

This process is not just about gathering data; it’s also a spiritual awakening. For many families, learning the origin of their surname is the first step toward rebuilding their identity.

“The most surprising thing was that even those who weren’t indigenous wanted to be,” Miguel recalls, referring to his work with primary school students in San Luis.

Fight against structural racism

“We always knew we were indigenous, but we didn’t show it,” Miguel explains. “The Western education we received as children told us ‘extermination, denial, non-existence.’ And that shaped us from the start.”

Although the Argentine Constitution recognises “the ethnic and cultural preexistence of indigenous peoples,” structural racism has pushed many communities into invisibility.

“They always told us we didn’t exist, but our surnames, our ceremonies, and our knowledge prove otherwise,” says Gil.

The theory of “whitening,” which permeated centuries of official history, sought to erase any indigenous traces in the construction of the nation-state. But as Gil points out, that plan was not entirely successful.