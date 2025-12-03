Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will send a representative to meet with government and economic officials in Lebanon, his office said on Wednesday.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu instructed the Acting Director of the National Security Council to send a representative on his behalf to a meeting with government and economic officials in Lebanon", the premier's office said in a statement.

"This is an initial attempt to establish a basis for a relationship and economic cooperation between Israel and Lebanon," the statement said.

Beirut does not officially recognise its southern neighbour and relations between the two countries are extremely sensitive.

Ceasefire anniversary marked by more strikes

The announcement came only a few days after the first anniversary of the start of a fragile ceasefire between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which sought to end over a year of hostilities between the two sides.

But Israel has repeatedly bombed Lebanon despite the truce, claiming it is targeting Hezbollah members and infrastructure to stop the group from rebuilding its military capabilities.

It has ramped up its strikes in recent weeks.

On the anniversary of the ceasefire, the Israeli military claimed it had carried out around 1,200 "targeted activities" and "eliminated more than 370 terrorists" during the ceasefire.