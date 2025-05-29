WORLD
2 min read
Istanbul becoming ‘main platform’ for Moscow-Kiev negotiations: Top Russian official
On May 16, Russia and Ukraine held their first direct talks in three years in Istanbul, where the two sides notably agreed to a large-scale exchange of prisoners.
Istanbul becoming ‘main platform’ for Moscow-Kiev negotiations: Top Russian official
Trilateral Meeting at Dolmabahce Presidential Office in Istanbul, Türkiye on May 16, 2025. / AA
May 29, 2025

A senior Russian official has said the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul is becoming the “main platform” for negotiations between Moscow and Kiev, where the two countries held their first direct talks in three years earlier this month.

“The Istanbul platform is becoming the main platform for conducting negotiations in all areas concerning the Black Sea, the Black Sea deal, the grain deal, and now the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations,” Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergey Shoygu said during a meeting with Türkiye’s National Security Council Secretary General Okay Memis on Thursday, according to the state news agency Tass.

The report further said that Shoygu thanked Türkiye’s leadership for providing the platform for holding direct talks between Russia and Ukraine.

“We know that Ankara has made considerable efforts, including in terms of ensuring security, to create optimal conditions for the work of delegations,” Shoygu was further quoted as saying.

RECOMMENDED

On May 16, Russia and Ukraine held their first direct talks in three years in Istanbul, where the two sides notably agreed to a large-scale exchange of prisoners involving a total of 1,000 people from each side.​​​​​​​

Both sides, during the talks facilitated by Türkiye, also agreed to continue negotiations for a truce.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
Dozens detained after anti-ICE sit-in at New York hotel
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'