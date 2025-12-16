WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Israel demolishes Palestinian buildings in occupied West Bank
Israeli army claims the Palestinian structures lacked construction permits.
Israel demolishes Palestinian buildings in occupied West Bank
Israeli forces block the entrance to Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm amid demolition of 25 buildings in the occupied West Bank on December 15 2025. / Anadolu Agency
December 16, 2025

Israeli bulldozers demolished two buildings on Tuesday in occupied East Jerusalem and Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, local sources said.

Israeli army forces and military bulldozers stormed the town of Rafat, northwest of East Jerusalem, and razed a hall owned by a Palestinian on claims of lacking a building permit, the sources said.

In the town of Deir Quds, west of Ramallah, Israeli forces demolished a Palestinian house for a similar claim.

According to witnesses, Israeli soldiers forced residents of the house to empty their belongings on Monday ahead of the demolition.

RECOMMENDED

The Israeli army has escalated its attacks in the occupied West Bank since the start of its genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023.

According to the Colonisation and Wall Resistance Commission, an official body, Israel has carried out 1,014 demolitions across the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, since October 2023. These demolitions have affected 3,679 structures, including 1,288 inhabited homes, 244 uninhabited homes, and 962 agricultural facilities.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

RelatedTRT World - Israel's illegal settlement plan in occupied West Bank is 'dangerous': Palestine
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links