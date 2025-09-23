TÜRKİYE
1 min read
President Erdogan calls for UN reform in meeting with Secretary-General Guterres
Israel's aggression targets not only Palestinians but also regional and global peace, says Turkish president
President Erdogan calls for UN reform in meeting with Secretary-General Guterres
The meeting addressed regional and global issues, particularly Israel's attacks on Gaza. / AA
September 23, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has highlighted the need for reform in the UN system, saying that Türkiye will contribute to this process.

During his meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on Tuesday, Erdogan stated that the need for revision in the UN system has clearly emerged in recent years.

The meeting addressed regional and global issues, particularly Israel's attacks on Gaza, according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

Erdogan said Türkiye will continue to provide all kinds of contributions to the reform work, and that the importance of preserving world peace has been better understood in the challenges the world has faced in recent years.

RECOMMENDED

He stated that Israel's aggression targets not only the Palestinians but also regional and global peace, and that the international community must increase pressure on Israel to ensure uninterrupted access to humanitarian aid in Gaza.

Erdogan also said that Türkiye is intensifying its efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, stressing efforts for an immediate ceasefire and permanent peace.

RelatedTRT World - UNGA: Erdogan decries 'unjust isolation' of Turkish Cypriots, calls for resolution of Kashmir

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates