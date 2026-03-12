Türkiye has “strongly condemned” Israel’s attacks in Lebanon, which have displaced approximately one million people.

In a statement on the Turkish Foreign Ministry website on Thursday, Ankara said that these attacks “constitute a grave violation of international humanitarian law.”

“It is clear that expansionist Israel aims to further deepen regional instability. The Netanyahu government must not be allowed to continue its destructive practices in Lebanon as it has done in Gaza,” the ministry said.

Türkiye will continue to “stand in solidarity” with the Lebanese people and state in the face of “Israel's attacks that threaten Lebanon's territorial integrity and sovereignty,” the ministry added.